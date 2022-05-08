Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in Second World War

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen raising a Canadian flag over the embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social