

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Florida woman was charged with child neglect after an eight-month-old child was found alone in the back of a car in 34 C heat.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said a concerned passerby called 911 after she spotted the tot in the back of seat of the vehicle in Orange City, Florida on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department uploaded a video to their Facebook page thanking the passerby, Jessica Kaiser.

“Had Jessica Kaiser not come out and been observant like that, we would have been discussing the tragedy of an eight-month-old child,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in the video.

The child’s mother, Meagan Burgess, returned to the car 24 minutes after the 911 call was made.

“The mother has been arrested and charged with child neglect,” Chitwood added. “She told investigators she thought she’d dropped her three kids off at her father’s house and then proceeded to the store to run some errands."

“I’m a nurse and I hear these stories. I have four kids and I always think like, how could that possibly ever happen,” said Burgess.