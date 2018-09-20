Passengers suffer nosebleeds, ear pain as plane loses cabin pressure
In this June 15, 2016 file photo, an aircraft of India's private airline Jet Airways flies above shanties adjacent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji airport as it prepares to land in Mumbai, India. A Jet Airways flight returned to Mumbai, India's financial capital, on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, after dozens of passengers complained of ear pain and nose bleeding due to the loss in cabin pressure. (AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:54AM EDT
NEW DELHI -- A Jet Airways flight returned to Mumbai, India's financial capital, on Thursday after dozens of passengers complained of ear pain and nose bleeding due to the loss in cabin pressure.
An airline statement said Flight 9W697 with 166 passengers and five crew members landed normally in Mumbai. Medical help was given to 30 passengers.
Oxygen masks were deployed during the emergency aboard the Boeing 737, said Darshak Hathi, a passenger.
According to Flightradar24 aviation tracking site, the plane stopped climbing at 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before returning to Mumbai.
Hathi also said there was a problem with the plane's air conditioning after it took off from Mumbai.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted an official as saying the malfunctioning occurred during the plane's climb. The plane was heading to Jaipur, a tourist destination and the capital of Rajasthan state.
The airline said the flight's cockpit crew was taken off scheduled duties pending an investigation.
Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps— Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018
Jet Airways statement on flight 9W 697 of 20th September 2018. pic.twitter.com/D99vyFFIv2— Jet Airways (@jetairways) September 20, 2018
