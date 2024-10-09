Passengers fleeing Hurricane Milton rescued after private plane crashes into sea

A group of people fleeing Hurricane Milton had to be rescued near St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday after a private plane crashed into the sea.

According to local media, the plane experienced engine failure shortly after taking off shortly before 11 a.m.

Good Samaritans noticed the plane going into the water and alerted authorities. The passengers were spotted hanging on to the aircraft's wing tail. All four of them, and a dog, were pulled into a dinghy by the Samaritans and local firefighters before a police boat took arrive to the scene.

Three of the passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.