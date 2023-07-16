Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard can be seen in this map of Massachusetts, in the United States. (Google Maps) Martha's Vineyard can be seen in this map of Massachusetts, in the United States. (Google Maps)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social