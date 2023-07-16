Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach, Massachusetts State Police said.
State police said the crash "resulted in a hard landing outside the runway that caused the aircraft's left wing to break in half." Authorities did not name either person on the plane and said both were transported to a hospital.
The pilot was then flown to a Boston hospital in life-threatening condition. The female passenger was uninjured and released from a local hospital, police said.
The 2006 Piper Meridian airplane departed from Westchester County, New York, earlier Saturday afternoon. The pilot and passenger are Connecticut residents, police said.
The crash is being investigated by state police, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. An FAA spokesperson said the NTSB is in charge of the investigation.
The aircraft was removed and taken to a secure location at the airport and the crash scene was cleared, state police said.
The crash happened almost 24 years to the day after a Piper crash killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette off Martha's Vineyard.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates unhealthy conditions from Montana to Ohio
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency posted air quality alerts for several states stretching from Montana to Ohio on Sunday because of smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires.
Dolly Parton jokes she’ll 'hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song someday' before she ever retires
Dolly Parton has been a country music icon for more than 50 years and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian officials say
A wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and three people were pulled from the rubble alive, Italian officials said.
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
Canada
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Foreign interference shows need for Canada to get serious on media literacy: advocate
As federal parties craft the scope of a possible inquiry into foreign interference, Canada's media-literacy charity argues governments and schools need to do a better job of preventing citizens from being manipulated by hostile states.
-
Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
-
Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
-
Ontario to recoup COVID-19 loans from doctors by deducting their OHIP payments
The Ontario government says it plans to recoup loan payments issued to doctors at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic by deducting the amounts from their OHIP payments.
-
Horse euthanized following chuckwagon race at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized Friday night after it got hurt during the seventh heat of the chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.
World
-
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets supply from U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia 'reserves the right to take reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
-
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
-
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here's what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
-
Israel's Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
-
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are dominating the fight for campaign cash in the Republican presidential contest, according to federal filings made public Saturday. While some struggled, like former Vice President Mike Pence, others reported significant hauls that help ensure the GOP's 2024 primary will be crowded for the foreseeable future.
-
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
The first phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory began weeks ago without fanfare. Apart from claiming that its troops are edging forward, Kyiv has not offered much detail on how it's going.
Politics
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
Health
-
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
-
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here's what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
Sci-Tech
-
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
-
N.W.T. researchers studying permafrost, 'the foundation on which everything is built'
Off the side of the road not far from the airport in Inuvik, N.W.T., among the shrubs and spruce trees, a series of rusted metal bars are buried deep in the ground. Installed in 2004, they are helping researchers measure how the ground is changing over time.
Entertainment
-
Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who charmed France with her English grace, natural style and accented French and made the country her home, has died at age 76.
-
Dolly Parton jokes she’ll 'hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song someday' before she ever retires
Dolly Parton has been a country music icon for more than 50 years and has no plans to stop anytime soon.
-
On the picket lines with Hollywood's actors and writers, from LA to New York
This is Hollywood's biggest labour fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960, reigniting fervor against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers just as a historic heat wave hits Southern California.
Business
-
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Yellen is visiting India yet again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in India for the third time in nine months, this time to meet finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations about global economic challenges like the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Sports
-
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets for his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy.
-
McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot
Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, his first victory on Scottish soil, and take a load of confidence into the final major of the year.
-
Tokito Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champion
Tokito Oda became the youngest man to win a Wimbledon singles title in any discipline after defeating Alfie Hewett in the men's wheelchair final on Sunday.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.