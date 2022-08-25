Passenger records engine fire that forced emergency landing of L.A.-bound flight

Shocking video recorded by a passenger aboard a flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles shows flames shooting from the right engine of an A320 airbus.

“Everyone started to panic,” the passenger, Kimberly Garcia, told Storyful on Thursday. “You [could] hear screams, cries, and people praying.”

Passengers reportedly heard a loud explosion shortly after the flight departed. Viva Aerobus confirmed “there was a fault related to the engine number two, which caused sparks to come out due to metal friction.”

The plane landed successfully on return to Guadalajara International Airport, with no injuries resulting from the incident.

