Passenger laptop fire forces Lufthansa flight to land in Chicago

Lufthansa aircraft are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Lufthansa aircraft are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social