World

    • Passenger killed when horse smashes through windshield during California highway crashes

    Undated photo of caution tape. (Photo by Aviz/Pexels) Undated photo of caution tape. (Photo by Aviz/Pexels)
    Share
    NORCO, Calif. -

    The passenger in a car was killed when a horse smashed through the windshield during a series of crashes on a Southern California interstate over the weekend, authorities said.

    The first collision occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday when a Toyota Tacoma towing a horse trailer veered to the right and struck a guardrail on northbound Interstate 15 near Norco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The trailer split open, sending the horse onto the freeway. Then a semitractor-trailer smashed into the horse trailer.

    The horse made it to the median but then tried to cross the interstate, when it was clipped by a black Honda Accord, highway patrol Officer Javier Navarro told the Southern California News Group.

    Next, a gray Honda Accord struck the horse, which smashed through the car's windshield, Navarro said. The passenger, a 25-year-old man in the front seat, was killed. The horse also died.

    The Honda's driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, the news group reported.

    No one has been arrested, Navarro said Monday. What caused the Toyota towing the horse trailer to hit the guardrail is under investigation, he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News