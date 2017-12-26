Passenger had gun and bullets at Orlando airport checkpoint
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 9:36AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 10:02AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. -- A passenger tried to bring a gun and ammunition in a carry-on bag at Orlando International Airport causing a long back-up at checkpoints during the Christmas holiday rush.
Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz told The Associated Press the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition. The incident caused a backup at the busy airport early Tuesday morning.
Koshetz says it was the 91st weapon intercepted by TSA officers at Orlando's airport this year.
Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido tells local news outlets the passenger has a valid Florida concealed weapons license. Federal law, however, prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through airport checkpoints. Guido says the passenger will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law.
The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.
An earlier version of this report incorrectly said the gun was loaded and misspelled TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz's name.
