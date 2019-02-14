

Kelli Kennedy, Adriana Gomez Licon and Terry Spencer, The Associated Press





PARKLAND, Fla. -- Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and other schools across the U.S. bowed their heads in a moment of silence and took part in volunteer projects Thursday to mark the anniversary of the shooting rampage that claimed 17 lives. But for many Parkland students, the tragedy was still so raw they couldn't bring themselves to set foot in the building.

Fewer than 300 of the 3,200 students at the high school showed up for what was only a half-day, with classes cut short so that the teenagers would not be there around 2:20 p.m., the traumatic moment last year when gunfire erupted.

Senior Spencer Bloom skipped school to spend the day with students from the history class he was in during the shooting. He said he struggles with panic attacks and feared he might have one if he went in to school.

"There's all this emotion and it's all being concentrated back on one day," Bloom said.

The massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, inflamed the nation's debate over guns, turned some Parkland students into political activists and gave rise to some of the biggest youth demonstrations since the Vietnam era.

Many Stoneman Douglas students arrived wearing the burgundy .MSDStrong T-shirts that have become an emblem of the tragedy. Outside, clear plastic figurines of angels were erected for each of the 14 students and three staff members killed.

A moment of silence was observed there and at other schools across Florida and beyond at 10:17 a.m., a time selected to denote the 17 slain.

Reporters were not allowed inside the school, but students packed lunches for poor children in Haiti as part of a number of volunteer projects undertaken to try to make something good come out of the tragedy.

Grief counsellors and therapy dogs were made available along with massages and pedicures. An interfaith service was scheduled for later in the day at a nearby park.

Freshman Jayden Jaus, 14, said the moment of silence was "a bit emotional and a little intense" as the principal read the victims' names over the public address system.

Sophomore Julia Brighton, who suffered nightmares for months after the gunman killed three people in her classroom, placed flowers at the memorial outdoors instead of going inside and "putting myself through that."

Alexis Grogan, a junior, said she was spending the day picking up beach trash, dedicating her work to those who died.

"I survived something, and I don't want to waste what I call a second chance at life because those who have passed don't get that," she said. "We have to make a difference for them."

Victims' families said they would spend the day quietly, visiting their loved ones' graves or participating in low-key events like a community walk.

Lori Alhadeff posted an open letter to her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, who died in the shooting. Alhadeff remembered how Alyssa didn't want to go to school because she didn't have a Valentine. But when she dropped her daughter off, she put a pair of diamond earrings in Alyssa's ears and gave her a chocolate bar to make her smile.

They told each other, "I love you," and Alhadeff watched Alyssa walk away in a black and white dress and white sneakers: "Your long, dark hair dangled. Your makeup looked just right."

"The last time I saw you alive," wrote Alhadeff, who was elected to the Broward County school board after the shooting on a platform pushing campus safety.

Elsewhere around the country, at Broadman High in Youngstown, Ohio, the school rang a chime 17 times and honoured local first responders. But in a sign of the times, an active shooter drill was also held.

Senior Jack Pendleton helped plan the day's anniversary activities. "We turn away from the dread and have to look more toward who's helping us," he said.

Students at Maryland's Bethesda Chevy Chase High School displayed 671 white T-shirts bearing the names of teenagers killed nationally by gun violence last year.

At Fort Lauderdale High, a 30-minute drive from Stoneman Douglas, junior Jake Lynch paused with 20 other students in his law class as the school observed its moment of silence.

"It's a permanent sore spot," Lynch said. "Forever, me going forward, I'll feel this day, and this time and those names. It reminds me of where I want the world to be. ... From suffering, better things come out."

In New Mexico, a student at V. Sue Cleveland High School fired a shot in a hall and ran away, authorities said. He was soon captured. No one was hurt.

The former student accused of opening fire with an AR-15 assault rifle in the Parkland attack, Nikolas Cruz, is awaiting trial. Cruz, now 20, had a long history of emotional problems and threats.

The massacre led some Parkland students to form the group March for Our Lives, which holds rallies around the country for tougher gun regulations and registers young people to vote.

Weeks after the massacre, Florida raised the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 and passed a law allowing judges to take away the weapons of those considered a danger to themselves or others. Several other states have followed suit.

But other states moved in the opposite direction, making it easier to carry weapons in public and strengthening legal protections for people who claim they shot someone in self-defence.

In all, 40 states passed some kind of legislation related to guns in 2018, either imposing restrictions or expanding gun rights.