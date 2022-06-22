Parkland school shooter's jury selection enters final stretch
Parkland school shooter's jury selection enters final stretch
The final phase of jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began Wednesday with prosecutors and defence attorneys asking candidates about their job histories, opinions on law enforcement and racial minorities, whether they own guns and if they could handle viewing gruesome crime scene photos.
The final 83 candidates remaining from about 1,800 who began the three-step process back on April 4 are being brought back to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's courtroom in four groups over two days, the first undergoing questioning Wednesday morning.
The 12 men and six women in that group come from diverse backgrounds. An airline pilot. A bank vice president who served in the French military. Grocery store and Walmart workers. A loading dock supervisor, a human resources manager, a special education teacher, a new self-help author, a librarian, computer techs, a longshoreman and retirees. They appeared to range from their 20s through their 60s and at least eight appeared to be racial minorities. About half said they own guns. Some are U.S. military veterans.
Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After the finalists are questioned, 12 jurors and eight alternates will be selected on Tuesday by the attorneys and judge for the four-month trial that will decide if Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. The trial is expected to begin in about two weeks.
While lead prosecutor Mike Satz mostly asked the first group straight-forward questions Wednesday about the panelists' backgrounds, assistant public defender Nawal Bashimam followed with more wide-ranging and open questions, their motivation not always obvious. About half the men raised their hands when Bashimam asked if any panelists play violent video games and most panelists said they have strong animosity toward people who torture animals -- both something Cruz did in the years before the shooting.
When Bashimam asked if any panelists believe in the existence of "white privilege" -- the assertion that white people in the U.S. have societal advantages over minorities -- about half raised their hands, including some of the white ones. The pilot, an Air Force veteran, interjected to strongly disagree, saying this country provides opportunities to all who work for it. The book author, who is Black, agreed with him.
All said they could remain fair toward Cruz even after they see crime scene and autopsy photos and w alk the still blood-stained and bullet-pocked Stoneman Douglas classroom building where the massacre occurred.
Some expressed concern when Bashimam told them their names and the questionnaires they completed as part of the process will eventually become part of the trial's public record, but Scherer stepped in to mollify their anxiety. She said if anyone tries to talk to them during the trial, they should report that to her.
The jury selection process was expected to take only about a month, but turned into a slog because of attorneys' illnesses and controversies.
Those included a threat by Cruz's lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, to withdraw if Scherer proceeded when a member of her team became ill. Scherer resumed the trial the following day, the ailing attorney sitting at the defence table. That resulted in a defence motion that the judge remove herself from the case as biased. Scherer rejected that motion..
Still undecided is a motion by the defence to delay the trial because of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead. The defence argues that the shooting has again raised emotions in Broward County and makes it impossible for him to get a fair trial currently.
During Tuesday's final selection, each side can try to convince Scherer that certain candidates are biased and ask her to dismiss them. If she refuses, they will each also have at least 10 peremptory challenges where they can dismiss a potential juror for any reason except race or gender.
When a jury is finally seated, it will have to decide whether the aggravating factors such as Cruz's multiple victims, his planning, the terror he created and the cruelty he showed outweigh such mitigating circumstances as his long history of mental and emotional problems, his possible sexual abuse and the death of his parents. For Cruz to get death, the jurors must unanimously agree. If one or more vote for life, that will be his sentence.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is denying anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, coming to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of accusations that there was pressure to release details.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
BREAKING | Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival cancelled for 2022
Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival has been called off.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
Canada
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Canadians not pleased with provinces on health care: survey
A majority of Canadians are not pleased with how their provincial governments are handling health care, according to a new survey.
-
Zelenskyy calls on students to pressure their leaders to further support Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says students should pressure their political representatives to provide more support to his country to help fight the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters
Commuters travelling between West Vancouver and downtown were told to expect delays Wednesday morning as a protest temporarily blocked traffic on a major crossing.
World
-
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
A Ukrainian official overseeing the country's push to join the European Union said Wednesday that she's '100 per cent' certain all 27 EU nations will approve Ukraine's EU candidacy during a summit this week.
-
Canadians more trusting of U.S. as ally, but less so of Biden, Pew poll suggests
A new poll suggests Canadians are growing more bullish on the United States as a trusted global partner -- but losing faith in the man who's currently running the country.
-
U.S. Capitol riot hearings to stretch into July, chairman says
The U.S. House's Jan. 6 committee plans to continue its public hearings into July as its investigation of the Capitol riot deepens.
-
U.S. senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
U.S. Senate bargainers reached agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan gun violence bill, potentially teeing up final passage by week's end on an incremental but landmark package that would stand as U.S. Congress' response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
-
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
Sri Lanka's debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, its prime minister told lawmakers Wednesday, in comments underscoring the country's dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders.
-
Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson Prince William paid tribute Wednesday to Britain's Caribbean immigrants for their 'profound contribution' to the U.K., as a national monument was unveiled in London to celebrate the migrants' work to help rebuild Britain after World War II.
Politics
-
Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is denying anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, coming to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of accusations that there was pressure to release details.
-
Parliament back online after 'connectivity issue' halted proceedings
Parliament's webpage and other services are back online, after an 'internet service' outage on Tuesday night brought proceedings in the House of Commons and committees to a halt.
-
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
Health
-
Roe v. Wade: Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.
-
'Heightened alert': Abortion providers in U.S. brace for ruling
Abortion providers in the U.S. are preparing for an increase in violence once the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe v. Wade, saying there has historically been a spike when the issue of abortion gets widespread public attention, such as after a state approves new restrictions.
-
COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown
Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers, including Pfizer and Moderna, to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted.
Sci-Tech
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
-
How a Canadian husband and wife team plan to send satellites into space
When it comes to launching satellites into orbit, about a dozen countries have their own homegrown launch vehicles that can get them into space. Canada is not among them, but that's about to change.
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
Milk prices to rise two cents a litre this fall in rare mid-year price hike
The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a rare second milk price increase this year.
-
Stocks edge higher, remain turbulent amid recession worries
Stocks turned slighlty higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, shaking off an early loss. Markets remained turbulent amid concerns about inflation and whether rising interest rates will help or hinder the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Westminster dog show gets 4 finalists, and one has NFL ties
Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Winston the French bulldog and River the German shepherd were chosen Tuesday to advance to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Three more finalists will be selected Wednesday night, when all seven will face off for the coveted best in show prize.
-
France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons
France's top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering 'burkini' swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.
-
The 2022 wedding boom: Budget 30 per cent more amid inflation, shortages
Couples are finding that the already competitive and pricey wedding industry exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 30-year high inflation, supply chain challenges and labour shortages.
Sports
-
Canada voted in favour of world swimming body's transgender policy
Canada voted in favour of a controversial gender policy announced this week by the world governing body of swimming.
-
Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca
Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships.
-
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play
Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
-
Edmunds: 2022 BMW i4 versus 2022 Polestar 2
BMW has a well-established history of developing luxury sport sedans, and now the automaker has set its sights on dominating the all-electric segment with its new 2022 i4.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.