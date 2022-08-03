Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony

Jennifer Montalto, with her husband, Tony, left, gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Jennifer Montalto, with her husband, Tony, left, gives her victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As it happened: The final 2022 Conservative leadership debate

Three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest debated one last time in both official languages in Ottawa on Aug. 3. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate. Here are our reporters' real-time updates as the event unfolded.

Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident

A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Gate of unoccupied 24 Sussex Drive struck by tour bus

No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

    The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

  • Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations

    As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.

  • Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

    Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social