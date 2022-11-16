Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box

The relatives and family of a 12-year-old Parisian girl who was brutally killed and found in a plastic box lead a silent march in her honour through the neighbourhood where young Lola lived, in Paris, Nov. 16, 2022. Her parents delayed the march for weeks because the girl's death had turned into a political flashpoint. The family begged politicians to stay away from the march to respect the girl's memory. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) The relatives and family of a 12-year-old Parisian girl who was brutally killed and found in a plastic box lead a silent march in her honour through the neighbourhood where young Lola lived, in Paris, Nov. 16, 2022. Her parents delayed the march for weeks because the girl's death had turned into a political flashpoint. The family begged politicians to stay away from the march to respect the girl's memory. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

