

The Associated Press





A Brussels courthas found Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam and an accomplice guilty of attempted murder over shots fired at police officers as they sought to flee arrest in March 2016, and sentenced them to 20 years in prison.

The court said the "terror character" of the shooting was clearly established in the incident when Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari sought to escape after they were found in a hideout in a Brussels suburb.

The incident occurred four months after the Paris attacks that killed 130.The two were captured three days later.

Each was also fined 12,000 euros.