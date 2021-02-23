TORONTO -- Local authorities say an Arizona family who bought a "Glo Worm" doll from a thrift store last week discovered more than 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl inside the toy.

According to a statement posted on the Phoenix Police Department Facebook page, the doll was purchased at a thrift store in El Mirage on Friday. Officials said the parents were cleaning the toy after arriving back home when they found the pills hidden in a sandwich bag inside the doll.

Police said the parents "immediately" reported the find and gave the pills to officials.

"Great job parents! Remember, please inspect all opened and used items for your family's safety," the police department wrote.