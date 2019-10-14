Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to U.K.
Harry Dunn, 19, died in the accident while riding his motorbike, according to a statement from his family. The accident took place on August 27 in Croughton, Northamptonshire, home to a Royal Air Force station controlled by the US Air Force. (Justice4Harry/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 10:45AM EDT
NEW YORK - The parents of a motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash with an American diplomat's wife are urging the woman to return to Britain.
Harry Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, made their case directly to American audiences at a news conference Monday in New York.
Their 19-year-old son was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.
Anne Sacoolas subsequently left Britain. The U.K. says she has lost diplomatic immunity.
Sacoolas says in a statement from her lawyers that she is "devastated." Her whereabouts are uncertain.
Tim Dunn also talked on "CBS This Morning ," where he recalled speaking to his son for the last time at the gruesome crash scene.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Parents: Diplomat's wife in fatal crash should return to U.K.
- Russia's Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip
- U.S. pulls troops in north Syria, threatens Turkey sanctions
- Pope's bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal
- Fake video of Trump shooting media and critics played at his resort: New York Times