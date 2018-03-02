

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Police in California have arrested the parents of three children who were found to be living in squalor in a large box for approximately four years.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said they were conducting a check of an area in the 7000 block of Sun Fair Road in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Wednesday when they discovered a travel trailer, which appeared to be abandoned, and a large rectangular box made out of plywood.

According to the press release, officers also observed several large holes, mounds of trash, and human feces scattered on the property. There was no electricity or running water and there were approximately 30 to 40 cats residing inside the trailer and roaming the property freely, police said.

During the investigation, police said they came into contact with three alleged victims aged 11, 13, and 14. Deputies said they believe the children had lived in the large makeshift box - which measured 6 metres long by 1 metre high by 3 metres wide - for approximately four years.

It appeared the children didn’t have enough food and they were living in an “unsuitable and unsafe” environment, police said.

Mike Reynolds, a next door neighbour, told CBS affiliate KCAL-TV that the family lost their house before moving to the property.

“So he bought that lot and bought that trailer and moved up. They were living there and his goal was to build his dream house,” Reynolds said.

Police said that it appeared the children didn’t have enough food and they were living in an “unsuitable and unsafe” environment. However, Reynolds said the children looked happy and safe to him.

“There's people out there in the gutters raising their kids in less environment in cardboard boxes, and going to the bathroom in the gutters and they don't get arrested. They need help, but they're not getting arrested,” Reynolds said. “My goodness, he's living on his own property.”

The three children have been placed in the care of Children and Family Services, the release said. Their parents, Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, were arrested for willful cruelty to a child.

They are being held on a US$100,000 bail at the Morongo Basin Jail.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

