Parents angry after fifth-graders given sexual history survey
In this Aug. 29, 2013 file photo, students walk through the halls during an open house for incoming freshman and transfer students at a high school in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 2:54PM EDT
WINDSOR, Vt. -- A survey that asked fifth-grade students in Vermont about their sexual history, preference and gender identity has drawn complaints from parents.
WPTZ-TV reports the survey sent to Windsor Elementary School students was conducted by WISE, a non-profit domestic violence prevention and advocacy group.
A notice was sent to parents allowing them to opt their children out of the survey, but parent Vanessa Beach says she never received it.
While she doesn't oppose topics on gender identity and sexuality being discussed, Beach said she feels the survey questions were inappropriate for her 10-year-old daughter's age group.
Beach says: "A sexual partner at 10 years old would be called sexual abuse."
School administrators and WISE officials say they are working to address parents' complaints.
