Parent testifies in Australian court that cardinal abused son
Cardinal George Pell, rear centre, Australia's highest-ranking Catholic and Pope Francis' top financial adviser, leaves Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kristen Gelineau)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 2:45AM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia - The father of a man who alleges he was sexually abused by a senior Vatican cleric during a waterskiing outing has told an Australian court that he is insulted to be accused by a defence lawyer of lying.
A hearing began last week in the Melbourne Magistrate Court to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to put Australian Cardinal George Pell on trial.
The father of one of the alleged victims testified on Thursday that another son had told him in 2015 about the brother's alleged abuse. Neither the father nor the alleged victim can be named for legal reasons.
The 76-year-old cardinal has been charged with sexually abusing multiple people.
Defence lawyer Robert Richter said the father did not include Pell's name in a police statement in 2015.
