A show of resolve from the people of Ukraine is on full display in the basement, turned bomb shelter, of a local children's hospital in Lviv.

CTV National News' National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina visited an underground bunker at the hospital, where children go down each time an air raid siren goes off in the city.

While in the shelter, Sachedina says the children have made cutout hearts, using the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and posted them on the walls of the bunker.

More hearts can be seen on a sauna that also has been converted into a shelter.

