Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.
Humanitarian organizations pleaded for the creation of corridors to get aid into Gaza, warning that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.
The war, which has already claimed at least 1,800 lives on both sides, is only expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening Palestinian suffering under Israeli occupation has fired Israel's determination to crush the group's hold in Gaza -- hiking risks of an expanded regional conflict.
Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, slaying hundreds of residents in homes and streets near the Gaza border and bringing gunbattles to Israeli towns for the first time in decades. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold about 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.
Israel was now stepping up its offensive. It expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, according to the country's media. After days of fighting, Israel's military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over areas Hamas attacked in its south, and of the Gaza border.
A looming question is whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza -- a 40 kilometre-long (25 mile-long) strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million people and has been governed by Hamas since 2007.
On Tuesday, a large part of Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood was reduced to rubble after warplanes bombarded it for hours the night before. Residents found buildings torn in half or demolished to mounds of concrete and rebar. Cars were flattened and trees burned out on residential streets transformed into moonscapes.
Palestinian Civil Defence forces pulled Abdullah Musleh out of his basement together with 30 others after their apartment building was flattened.
"I sell toys, not missiles," the 46-year-old said, weeping. "I want to leave Gaza. Why do I have to stay here? I lost my home and my job."
The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets in Rimal, an upscale district home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, universities, media organizations and the aid agency offices.
In a new tactic, Israel is warning civilians to evacuate neighbourhood after neighbourhood, and then inflicting devastation, in what could be a prelude to a ground offensive. On Tuesday, the military told residents of the nearby al-Daraj neighbourhood to evacuate, and soon after new explosions rocked the area, and Rimal, continuing after nightfall. One strike hit Gaza City's seaport, setting fishing boats aflame.
"There is no safe place in Gaza right now, you see decent people being killed every day," Hasan Jabar, a Gaza journalist, said after three Palestinian journalists were killed in the Rimal bombardment. "I am genuinely afraid for my life."
Tuesday afternoon, Hamas fired barrages of rockets toward the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Israel's new tactics could point to its new objective.
Four previous rounds of Israel-Hamas fighting between 2008 and 2021 all ended inconclusively, with Hamas emerging battered but still in control. This time, Israel's government is under intense pressure from the public to topple Hamas, a goal considered unachievable in the past because it would require a reoccupation of the Gaza Strip, at least temporarily.
"The objective is for this war to end very differently from all of the previous rounds. There has to be a clear victory," said Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel. Weakening Hamas was not enough, "whatever has to be done to fundamentally change the situation will have to be done," he said.
The devastation also sharpened questions about Hamas' strategy and objectives. Hamas officials have said they planned for all possibilities, including a punishing Israeli escalation. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settlements in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world's apathy.
Hamas may have been counting on the fight to spread to the West Bank and possibly for Lebanon's Hezbollah to open a front in the north. But while four days of clashes between rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank have left 15 Palestinians dead, Israel has clamped down heavily on the territory, preventing movement between communities.
Brief exchanges of fire across Israel's northern border have taken place nearly daily -- with six rockets fired from southern Lebanon into Israel Tuesday evening, followed by Israeli artillery response. But so far they have not escalated.
In hopes of blunting the bombardment in Gaza, Hamas has threatened to kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza "without prior warning." Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen, warned in response that "this war crime" would not be forgiven.
The militants' attack stunned Israel with a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria -- and those deaths happened over a longer period of time. It brought horrific scenes of Hamas militants gunning down civilians in their cars on the road, in streets of towns, and at a music festival attended by thousands in the desert near Gaza, while dragging men, women and children into captivity.
Tens of thousands of people in southern Israel have been evacuated since Sunday as soldiers rooted out militants, according to the Israeli army.
The Israeli military said Tuesday that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, 830 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday at least 14 U.S. citizens were killed in Hamas' attack and that Americans are among those being held hostage in Gaza. Biden, who spoke earlier in the day with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said "there is no justification for terrorism."
The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn't immediately clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths previously reported by Palestinian authorities.
In Gaza, more than 200,000 people have fled their homes, the UN said, the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000. The vast majority are sheltering in schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000 people, the UN said.
On Monday, Israel announced a "complete siege" on the territory, halting deliveries of food, fuel, water, medicines, electricity and other supplies. That leaves the only access in and out through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
But that too was shut down Tuesday after Israeli strikes raised palls of smoke nearby and sent families waiting with suitcases for a chance to get out running for cover. A day earlier, the Egyptian Red Crescent managed to get in one shipment of medical supplies.
Egyptian officials were talking with Israel and the U.S., pushing to set up humanitarian corridors in Gaza to deliver aid, an Egyptian official said.
The UN's World Health Organization said that supplies it had pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already run out amid the flood of wounded. The head of the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders said surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies were running out at two hospitals it runs in Gaza.
------
Adwan reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip. AP writers Isabel DeBre, Amy Teibel and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem; Wafaa Shurafa in Gaza City; Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel; Bassem Mroue and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut; Samy Magdy in Cairo; and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't called on to send evacuation flights for citizens in Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says morale among troops is the lowest it's been in recent memory as many soldiers struggle with the cost of living.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
Canada
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
-
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Calls for more oversight: 'The only people who know what's going on in provincial jails are the inmates'
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
World
-
After one week without a U.S. House speaker, Republicans appear no closer to choosing a new leader
The U.S. House Republican majority is stuck, one week after the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with lawmakers unable to coalesce around a new leader in a stalemate that threatens to keep Congress partly shuttered indefinitely.
-
Oklahoma judge dismisses case of man who spent 30 years in prison for Ada rape
An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday exonerated a man who spent 30 years in prison for a 1987 rape and burglary, after post-conviction DNA testing from a rape kit showed he did not commit the crime.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.
Politics
-
Canadian gov't called on to send evacuation flights for citizens in Israel
Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
Health
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
-
B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Sci-Tech
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
Seals, seabirds and scientists: Why this remote island is a radio astronomer's paradise
Somewhere between the balmy shores of South Africa and frigid coast of Antarctica, there lies Marion Island. Considered one of the world's remotest regions, it's home to nothing but seals, birds and, naturally, the occasional scientist.
Entertainment
-
Barry Manilow prepares upcoming Broadway musical 'Harmony,' at long last
More than 30 years after the musical "Harmony" was written, it finally prepares to make its Broadway debut. The historical show written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the forgotten German performing group The Comedian Harmonists.
-
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a blockbuster - and might shake up the movie business
The concert film, compiled from several Taylor Swift shows at Southern California's SoFi Stadium, is expected to launch with US$100 million, or possibly more. Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed US$100 million.
-
Rena Sofer returns to 'General Hospital' as fan favourite Lois after more than 25 years
It's been nearly 30 years but Rena Sofer still remembers her line from a classic scene on ABC's "General Hospital" in 1994 when her character jumped out of a cake to surprise her husband and his other wife.
Business
-
China touts its Belt and Road infrastructure lending as an alternative for international development
China is touting its 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative model for economic development, releasing a government report that praises the program while glossing over criticism that it has saddled poor countries with too much debt.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as pressure relaxes from the bond market
U.S. stocks are rallying Tuesday as pressure on Wall Street from the bond market comes off the boil.
-
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
Sports
-
Confident India aims to maintain perfect start when it takes on Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup
Beating five-time champion Australia in its opening match has given India extra confidence for the rest of the group stage at the Cricket World Cup.
-
The art of the chirp: NHL players on what makes a good trash-talker, just in time for the season
Nazem Kadri has been involved in more than a few verbal sparring matches and the Calgary forward certainly knows how to dish it out during any on-ice war of words. But what makes a good trash-talker? Is it doing a deep dive into an opponent's past in search of that stinging nugget of information?
-
Big win for England over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka sets tough target for Pakistan
Dawid Malan's century set up England's first win at the Cricket World Cup with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.