Palestinians: Israeli military kills 2 during West Bank raid
The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said, deepening what has become the deadliest round of fighting in the territory in years.
The military alleged that the men tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. Palestinians and rights group often accuse Israeli troops of using excessive force against Palestinians, who live under a 55-year military occupation with no end in sight. Israel says it follows strict rules of engagement and opens fire in life-threatening situations.
The military said soldiers were attempting to arrest a suspect in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah when the two Palestinians allegedly attempted to run over soldiers with their car. The soldiers opened fire on the car, the military said.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, which co-ordinates on civilian issues with Israel, said the military shot and killed the two men. Their identities were not immediately known.
Palestinians called a general strike in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority is based, to protest the killings. Dozens of angry protesters marched through the streets, chanting "God is the greatest," as they called on shops to close.
Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.
Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks, and that it has been forced to act due to the ineffectiveness of Palestinian security forces. The Palestinians see the nightly incursions into their cities, villages and towns as Israel's way of deepening its occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state and undermining the security forces.
The Israeli raids have killed some 100 Palestinians, making this year the deadliest since 2015. Most of those killed are said by Israel to have been militants but local youths protesting the incursions as well as some civilians have also been killed in the violence. Hundreds have been rounded up, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.
The raids have driven up tensions in the West Bank, with a recent uptick in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israelis. They have also drawn into focus the growing disillusionment amongst young Palestinians over the tight security co-ordination between Israeli and the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority, who work together to apprehend militants.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in some 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that territory, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.
------
Associated Press reporter Jalal Bwaitel contributed to this report from Ramallah, West Bank.
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
This year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.
U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
5 things to know for Monday, October 3, 2022
It's voting day in Quebec, a border crossing was unexpectedly closed Sunday night, and the Toronto Raptors begin their pre-season with a win in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
Russian embassy complaints show tricky business of protecting diplomats
Russia's recent complaints about its Ottawa embassy being blocked by protesters and attacked with a Molotov cocktail shed light on the tricky balance Canada faces in protecting diplomatic missions.
Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran sparks protests in Canada, globally
Across Canada and around the world, protesters stood shoulder to shoulder on Saturday in solidarity for women's rights and freedom in Iran, as the country enters its third consecutive week of roiling protests spurred by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force and providing the world with yet another example of polls missing the mark.
-
Trio dies when plane hits Minnesota home; 2 in house and cat unhurt
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt.
Exit poll suggests centre-right GERB party will win Bulgarian election
An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the centre-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria's parliamentary election.
Politics
Justice O'Bonsawin on the 'evolution' of and challenges facing Canada's top court
Marking one month as a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, Michelle O'Bonsawin, speaks with Evan Solomon about why she wants people to see her as a judge first and the first Indigenous justice to sit on Canada's highest bench, second.
-
Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt': minister
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Health
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
Sci-Tech
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
NASA, SpaceX to study boosting Hubble to higher orbit in a bid to extend its life
Officials at NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement with SpaceX to investigate the benefits and risks of having a private mission provide service to NASA's nearly 33-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, boosting it to a higher orbit to extend its life, the space agency announced Thursday.
-
W5
W5 | Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
Saturday at 7 p.m.: CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Entertainment
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
-
Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine's designers unite
Saturday highlights from Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 2023 collections include Hermes' sci-fi-inspired show and Ukraine's top designers.
-
Horror pic 'Smile' happy at No. 1; 'Bros' starts in 4th
Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount's "Smile " topped the North American charts with US$22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com "Bros" in the dust.
Business
World shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
Shares dropped in Europe and Asia on Monday while oil prices surged more than US$3 a barrel amid dire warnings over energy shortages in Europe if Russia cuts off gas supplies.
-
'Huge demand' could haunt Halloween supply issues amid trick-or-treating rebound
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions curbing Halloween, Canadians are expected to ramp up celebrations this year. But the rising cost of goods and ongoing supply chain issues could put a kink in demand for costumes, candy and decorations.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
Lifestyle
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
-
Despite Hurricane Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island, S.C.
The perfect wedding day almost didn't come together for two families who travelled to Pawleys Island, S.C. for nuptial festivities that almost got derailed by Hurricane Ian's landfall and aftermath.
Sports
Raptors feed off Edmonton energy to beat Jazz in pre-season debut
The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home, beating the Utah Jazz 114-82 in a pre-season game in Edmonton.
-
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
-
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.
Autos
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.
-
Leclerc takes Singapore Formula One Grand Prix pole as Verstappen aborts lap
Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole instead.