Palestinians: Israeli military kills 2 during West Bank raid

Tires set fire by Palestinians burn at the site where two Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah, West Bank, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Tires set fire by Palestinians burn at the site where two Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah, West Bank, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign

Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.

Francois Legault (CAQ), Eric Duhaime (CPQ), Dominique Anglade (PLQ), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS) and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) are fanned out across Quebec on the final day of the Quebec election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes, Ryan Remiorz, Jacques Boissinot

5 things to know for Monday, October 3, 2022

It's voting day in Quebec, a border crossing was unexpectedly closed Sunday night, and the Toronto Raptors begin their pre-season with a win in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social