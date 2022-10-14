Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid
The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday during an arrest raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years.
Gun battles erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants erupted in the camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flash point for confrontations, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The ministry initially reported that two had been killed, but later corrected the death toll to one Palestinian killed and another man in critical condition after being struck in the head by a bullet. Another five Palestinians were wounded in the violent clashes, it said.
The Israeli army said it had entered Jenin on Friday to arrest a wanted Hamas militant who had carried out recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The 24-year-old Diaa Muhammad Yusef Salama was armed with an M-16 rifle as Israeli security forces apprehended him and two other suspects, it added.
The raid set off a gunfight as militants in the neighborhood, armed with assault rifles, attempted to block the Israeli incursion. The army said it opened fire on the militants, and warned uninvolved civilians that their presence “poses a life-threatening danger.”
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that dozens of Israeli armored vehicles rolled through the camp as Palestinians protested violently outside the government hospital. It identified the dead as 20-year-old Matin Dababa and said a doctor and two paramedics had been wounded as an ambulance was caught in the crossfire.
Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.
Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks, and that it has been forced to act due to the ineffectiveness of Palestinian security forces. The Palestinians see the nightly incursions into their cities, villages and towns as Israel's way of deepening its occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state and undermining the security forces.
The Israeli raids have killed over 120 Palestinians, making this year the deadliest since 2015. Most of those killed are said by Israel to have been militants but local youths protesting the incursions as well as some civilians have also been killed in the violence. Hundreds have been rounded up, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Thieves targeting payment machine terminals in refund scam
Small business owners and workers might want to keep an eye on the debit and credit card payment terminals in their stores, as there is a new scam targeting these machines in the Greater Toronto Area.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
First witnesses at Emergencies Act inquiry include Ottawa residents, city officials
The Ottawa woman who filed for a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the 'Freedom Convoy' in February is among the first witnesses at a public inquiry exploring the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
5 things to know for Friday, October 14, 2022
Opening arguments in the Emergencies Act inquiry, Royal Bank of Canada economists forecast a recession in early 2023, and the average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
Canada
-
Average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
World
-
North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
North Korea early Friday fired an additional ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Palestinians: Israeli army kills 1 in West Bank during raid
The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday during an arrest raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years.
-
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
As rioters stormed through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sheltering in a secure location and trying to do what her job demands: take charge of a situation.
-
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Provincial officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta got a Valentine's Day surprise from the prime minister this year when he called to say he was considering invoking the Emergencies Act, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
-
Parliamentary budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, as the hip-hop star remains embroiled in controversy over his recent antisemitic comments.
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, irking accusers
As Cuba Gooding Jr.'s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist - and a slap in the face.
Business
-
Average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month: report
Listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043, a new report has found.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Lifestyle
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.