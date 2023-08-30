Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead
Fighting erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday between Palestinians and their own security forces, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead, officials said. The unrest underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to impose order in the restive territory.
In Jerusalem, Israeli police said a Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli man near a light-rail station before the attacker was shot and killed by an officer. Israeli paramedics pronounced the attacker dead and said the Israeli man in his mid-20s was moderately wounded.
The incident occurred along the invisible line straddling east and west Jerusalem. Police later released a photo of what they said was the knife, its tip stained with blood.
Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli security forces shot a Palestinian man who they said tried to ram his car into soldiers at a military checkpoint, hitting and lightly wounding a soldier, authorities said.
Wednesday's incidents were the latest in one of the area's most violent phases in years.
Palestinian police entered the refugee camp in Tulkarem after residents appealed to the Palestinian Authority to remove metal street barriers set up by local militants that were blocking access to homes and schools, Palestinian security spokesperson Talal Dweikat said.
The angled metal barricades are a staple in the militarized refugee camps of the northern West Bank, meant to deter Israeli military vehicles during frequent army raids.
After police cleared the streets, Dweikat said Palestinian militants opened fire in front of the Tulkarem Muqata, the authority headquarters. Police responded "to control the security situation," he added.
A Palestinian security officer in Tulkarem, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said that an uninvolved Palestinian resident who he identified as the 25-year-old was caught in the crossfire and killed.
He claimed the Palestinian security forces had fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants but not live fire. Palestinians, he said, were seeking to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death but the local militant group refused and was keeping his body.
The Hamas militant group condemned the death. Palestinian security forces said they are investigating.
In flashpoint point cities in the northern West Bank under the administration of the Palestinian Authority, attempts by Palestinian security forces to reassert internal control have stirred anger among defiant militants, who deride the unpopular authority and its leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, as collaborators with Israel. The PA administers semi-autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied territory.
Unable to protect Palestinians against surging attacks by Jewish settlers and often deadly Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns and cities, Palestinian security forces have faced deep public criticism over their perceived impotence and reviled security alliance with Israel that dates back to the Oslo peace accords three decades ago.
Even as the fighting in Tulkarem camp petered out, the situation remained tense. The head of police in nearby Jenin, Brig. Gen. Azzam Jebara, said the authority was sending police reinforcements to Tulkarem.
Meanwhile the Israeli military reported that the attempted car-ramming attack occurred near Beit Hagai, a Jewish settlement in the hills south of the large Palestinian city of Hebron. It said Israeli security forces had shot the Palestinian driver as he accelerated toward the military post. The soldier struck by the car was evacuated to a hospital. Images from the scene showed the car's air bag bloodied and driver's seat window riddled with bullet holes.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the suspected Palestinian assailant.
Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. Palestinians say the raids undermine their security forces, inspire more militancy and entrench Israeli control over lands they seek for a hoped-for future state.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem after the war in a move that is not internationally recognized and considers the entire city to be its capital. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their capital.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
N.W.T. extends state of emergency, premier to tour Edmonton evacuation centre
A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto
Halton Regional Police spent hours Wednesday morning working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington on Wednesday morning.
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal says it won't replace a toppled statue of Canada's first prime minister in a downtown park.
World
-
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
-
Poland's lawmakers confirm members of divisive commission which critics say targets opposition
Poland's lawmakers on Wednesday confirmed candidates for the controversial commission for examining Russian influence in the country which is believed to be targeting the opposition and its popular leader, Donald Tusk, ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections.
-
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game, the authorities said Wednesday.
-
Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead
Fighting erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday between Palestinians and their own security forces, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead, officials said. The unrest underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to impose order in the restive territory.
-
North Korea launches ballistic missiles toward the sea after U.S. flies bombers during drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Wednesday night, its neighbors said, hours after the U.S. flew long-range bombers for drills with its allies in a show of force against the North.
-
Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm
The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin lashed Bermuda on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean.
Politics
-
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders' criminal trial goes beyond mischief charges
The leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year -- but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers.
-
Col. Leif Dahl temporarily removed from CFB Trenton command pending firearms case
The Royal Canadian Air Force has temporarily removed Col. Leif Dahl from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, pending a civilian court case involving firearms charges.
Health
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
Google launches watermarks for AI-generated images
In an effort to help prevent the spread of misinformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan
Britain's Prince Harry says he didn't have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan as he reached out to other veterans in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers.
-
CBS honouring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
-
Amazon CEO tells employees to return to the office or their days may be numbered
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees to get on board with the company's return-to-office plan or to consider employment elsewhere, the company confirmed to CNN, after a report by Insider highlighted Jassy's remarks from a recent internal event.
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Bring some happy vibes home with fall's 'dopamine decor' trend
The biggest trend in home decorating this fall is an emphasis on happiness, self-expression, color and creativity. Does orange make you smile? Dress your kitchen in the happy hue. Love a variety of styles? Do a mashup.
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
Sports
-
King's Plate winner Paramount Prince to run in Prince of Wales
King's Plate winner Paramount Prince will take a run at the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.
-
Luka Doncic, Mavericks to play preseason game against Real Madrid
The NBA announced Wednesday that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will play a preseason game in October against reigning EuroLeague champion Real Madrid in Spain. The game will be the NBA's eighth in the Spanish capital and 20th in Spain, and comes 35 years after an NBA team first played in the country in 1988.
-
Canada's Henderson, Conners to team up at Grant Thornton Invitational
Canada's top-ranked men's and women's golfers are teaming up. Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners will be partners at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Autos
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.