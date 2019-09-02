Palestinian women protest after suspected honour killing
A Palestinian woman chants slogans during a rally in front of the Prime Minister's office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Sept. 2. 2019. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:37AM EDT
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory -- Hundreds of Palestinian women have protested in front of the prime minister's office to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman who many suspect was the victim of a so-called honour killing.
Israa Ghrayeb, 21, died last month after being hospitalized with severe injuries. Friends and women's rights groups suspect her male relatives attacked her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.
The family says she jumped from a balcony of their home after being "possessed by demons."
In conservative areas across the Middle East, women have been murdered by male relatives over suspicions they brought shame to the family by violating strict rules on relationships.
The protesters on Monday called for tougher laws protecting women.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- No-deal? Intense Brexit debate expected in U.K. Parliament
- Iran warns of 'strong step' from atomic deal if no new terms
- Hong Kong students strike on first day of school as protests continue
- Officials: Some deaths, 34 missing in boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
- Cat 5 Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury