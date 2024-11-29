World

    • Palestinian woman and two children crushed to death outside bakery in Gaza

    Hundreds of Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 29. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Hundreds of Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 29. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Three Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were crushed to death on Friday while in line outside a bakery in central Gaza amid a worsening food crisis in the enclave, according to Palestinian hospital officials.

    One of the victims’ father, Osama Abu Al-Laban, told CNN he gave his 17-year-old daughter money to buy a loaf of bread with her sister before she got swept up while waiting in the women’s queue.

    "Where did she go? How did she get in? How did she leave? I don’t know. I only found her when they brought her out dead. I have no idea what happened," Al-Laban said.

    Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, said it received the three casualties.

    Bakery lines have become sites of desperation and overcrowding as Palestinians fight to find food for themselves and their family.

    Hunger has mounted in the Strip as the food crisis worsens during Israel’s ongoing intense military operation in the north. Aid agencies have warned that people there are on the brink of famine, some telling CNN that commercial traffic into Gaza had "ground to a complete halt."

    Soon after the crush, the World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday that all bakeries in central Gaza have shut down due to severe supply shortages. The WFP said that bread was often the only food families in Gaza could access – and "now, even that is slipping out of reach."

    "The suffering here is unimaginable. I’ve been standing for four hours trying to get a single loaf of bread. Four hours, and I still can’t bring bread home," Gaza resident Karam Afali told CNN outside the same bakery where the three Palestinians died.

    Earlier this week, three women were killed by gunfire while lined up at a bakery in Deir al Balah, according to a statement from their families sent to CNN.

    The United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that armed looting – fueled by the breakdown in public order and safety in Gaza – has become increasingly organized.

    The agency has said the the challenges involved in delivering aid to Gaza had become "increasingly insurmountable," with "trucks frequently delayed at various holding points, often looted, and subjected to escalating attacks."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News