Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized with fever
The President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Ian Deitch, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 8:19AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 8:45AM EDT
JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian official says President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized with fever.
The aide to Abbas, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with protocol, said the 83-year-old Palestinian leader was diagnosed with a fever on Sunday. Abbas had an ear operation last week, and had returned to the hospital late Saturday for a follow-up.
The Palestinian state news agency quoted the hospital director as saying tests results are "good" without providing further details.
Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.
Abbas has not designated a successor, and the Palestinians have not held presidential elections since 2005 because of the split between Abbas' Fatah party and the Islamic militant Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Texas gunman blasted through door, lingered for almost 30 minutes
- President Nicolas Maduro favoured to win second term as Venezuelans vote amid crisis
- Iraq's al-Sadr says next government will be 'inclusive'
- Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized with fever
- Officials say company in Cuba crash had safety complaints