Palestinian man, Israeli child die as bloodshed rises

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work at the site of a car-ramming attack at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work at the site of a car-ramming attack at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

    Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulled him out from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)

  • Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city

    At least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia, a doctor reported Saturday.

    An Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian in the northern West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian health officials said, while an 8-year-old child died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

  • Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests

    Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West. Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and placards with revolutionary and religious slogans.

  • Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert

    Drake had many jostling for position to watch him perform at "h.wood Homecoming" at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake's 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex.

