Palestinian gunman kills 6 near Jerusalem synagogue

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team recover a body after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team recover a body after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social