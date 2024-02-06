Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza

Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.

The post says Shouman spent days evading gunfire in Khan Younis without access to his phone.

Shouman was in the region to help document ongoing humanitarian efforts amid the raging Israel-Hamas war. His disappearance drew widespread-attention, including that of the prime minister, after loved ones reported losing contact in January.

He said that “over two weeks ago,” he had departed with a group to check progress on a “tent project” in western Khan Younis. He said the group left their phones behind, citing safety concerns.

“Once we reached the facility of the tents, we were surprised to see several drones,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.