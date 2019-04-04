

Meredith MacLeod, CTVNews.ca





Two men have been arrested after a Pakistani woman took to social media alleging her husband beat her, stripped her and shaved her head after she refused to dance for him and his friends.

In the video posted March 26 and translated by various media outlets, Asma Aziz said her husband "took my clothes off in front of his employees. The employees held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked."

Aziz, who lives in Lahore, speaks into the camera with bruises and cuts evident on her face and her head shaven. She says she was tortured two days earlier and appealed for public help. She says that her husband frequently hit her and that she regularly danced for her husband and his friends but this time she refused.

Aziz alleges that when she tried to report the incident to police in Kahna, she was asked for money. The video came to the attention of Pakistan’s minister for human rights, and interior minister Shehryar Afridi. The latter says he ordered police to register a complaint.

“I have further directed to ensure safety & medical facilities to her. State is all aware to protect our daughters & sisters from toxic relationships. Zero tolerance,” he wrote on Twitter.

The other man arrested is described in media reports as a servant. The two arrested men appeared in court in Lahore Monday. Media reports say that Faisal told police that his wife starting cutting her hair after taking drugs and that he, also having taken drugs, only helped her finish.

The case has ignited plenty of reaction on social media, with many condemning what they say is a culture of victim-blaming. Videos have surfaced that appear to show Aziz dancing for her husband and other men, leading some to question her story.

Pakistani actress and singer Sanam Saeed was among many speaking out against violence against women, in a country where it’s widely believed the extent of the harm done to women is seriously underreported.

“When will some of you really understand the meaning of #consent???” Saeed wrote. “An old leaked video of #asmaaziz dancing, does not justify her being tortured for refusing to dance when she doesn't feel like it. Have mercy!”

A male TV journalist has also come under fire for asking Aziz if she would forgive her husband and fall for him again if he apologizes in court.

The case has ignited calls for more to be done to protect women from domestic violence.

“While we are glad that strong and swift action has been taken against the torturers of Asma Aziz, we note with dismay the alarming rise in reported cases of violence against women,” Amnesty International South Asia said in a tweet. “Systemic change to protect women is necessary. Action can’t only be taken on a case-by-case basis.”

Aziz’s lawyers have demanded that the case be tried under anti-terrorism laws, arguing it had caused “wider restlessness and anxiety in society.”

Pakistan does not track national data on domestic violence.

Pakistan ranks 150 out of 153 on the Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security’s index based on 2016 data. It includes measure of inclusion, justice and security. It found 27 per cent of women report having experienced violence at the hands of an intimate partner. Just 51 per cent of Pakistani women feel safe in their community.

