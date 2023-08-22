Pakistani rescuers try to free 6 children, 2 men from a cable car hundreds of metres in the air

Members of the media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Members of the media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More than 800 people still missing in Maui weeks after deadly wildfire

Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for -- a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social