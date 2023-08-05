Pakistani police arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after court conviction

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social