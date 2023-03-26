Pakistani ex-PM Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 24, 2023. A Pakistani court on Friday shielded from arrest former Prime Minister Khan until at least next week, amid a roiling political crisis that has pitted the celebrity politician against the current government and spilled over into street protests (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 24, 2023. A Pakistani court on Friday shielded from arrest former Prime Minister Khan until at least next week, amid a roiling political crisis that has pitted the celebrity politician against the current government and spilled over into street protests (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social