Pakistani court grants former Prime Minister Imran Khan bail, reprieve from arrests in graft cases
A high court in Islamabad on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan protection from arrest in a graft case and ordered him freed on bail.
The ruling came as the government and legions of Khan's supporters were on edge after days of violent confrontations sparked by the arrest of the former prime minister earlier this week. The government has vowed it will find a way to take Khan back into custody, a move that would likely cause a resurgence of riots and mob attacks.
Friday's ruling by the Islamabad High Court gave Khan protection from arrest on one of several corruption cases against him for a period of two weeks, a form of interim bail that usually is renewed in the Pakistan judicial system.
Khan, however, remained in the court after the decision as his lawyers petitioned the judges for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges, trying to close off a legal avenue for the government to arrest him again.
Khan's chief lawyer, Babar Awan, praised the ruling, and said Khan was now "a free man."
A short while later, the court said Khan could not be arrested for the time being in other pending corruption cases against him. The former premier was expected to walk out of the court shortly
The government contends that Khan's release rewards and encourages mob violence. After he was arrested Tuesday, his supporters attacked military installations, burned vehicles, and ambulances and looted general stores in various parts of the country. The government responded with a crackdown, arresting nearly 3,000 people. The violence left at least 10 Khan supporters dead. Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured.
The arrest Tuesday was a startling and controversial move: Agents from the National Accountability Bureau burst into the Islamabad High Court where Khan was attending a session on other charges -- the same court where he appeared Friday -- and dragged him away, putting him into an armored vehicle.
On Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that arrest unlawful, but asked the Islamabad High Court, a lower court, to reconsider its initial decision to uphold the arrest.
The controversy surrounding Khan -- a figure who inspires both vehement loyalty and furious opposition -- threatens to open a deeper vein of turmoil in a country that has seen multiple military takeovers and bouts of violence. The unrest has echoed that which followed the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during an election rally. Her supporters at the time, outraged by her killing, rampaged for days across Pakistan.
Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was removed as prime minister last year by a no-confidence vote in Parliament and now leads the opposition. He faces more than 100 legal cases, most involving allegations that he incited violence and threatened police and government officials.
He also faces at least three graft cases, including accusations from the National Accountability Bureau that he accepted millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. A new terrorism charge was filed against him on Thursday for allegedly inciting his followers to violence after his arrest.
Following the Supreme Court's release order Thursday, Khan spent the night at a government guest house in Islamabad, where he met with family members and friends.
Pakistan's president, Arif Alvi, also had a meeting with him. Alvi has been trying to defuse tension between Khan and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government to avoid an escalation.
Speaking at a special Cabinet meeting Friday to discuss the developments, Sharif criticized the Supreme Court ruling, saying there was a "genuine corruption case" against Khan, "but the judiciary has become a stone wall protecting him."
As Sharif's government contends with the political turmoil amid a worsening economic crisis, it is also dealing with militant attacks. According to Pakistan's military, two soldiers were killed and three were wounded Friday when insurgents attacked a security post in the town of Muslim Bagh in southwestern Baluchistan province. It said two insurgents were also killed in the exchange of fire.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Eurovision Song Contest fetes Ukraine, but Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' event
This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans -- but not the country's wartime leader.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
Rental demand in Canada continues to outpace supply, average rent in many cities soars year-over-year: Zumper
A new report from Zumper shows several of Canada’s most populous cities saw their average rent soar year-over-year as demand continues to outpace supply, while Vancouver and Toronto remain the priciest cities in the country to rent.
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
Palestinian militants fire more rockets, Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire efforts
Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, further escalating the most violent confrontation in months between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip despite efforts to broker a ceasefire.
China to send special envoy to Ukraine, Russia as part of peace efforts
China is sending a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia starting next week in an effort to help reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, its Foreign Ministry said Friday.
George Santos inks deal to avoid prosecution in Brazil over bad cheques
A day after New York Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty to charges in the U.S., he signed an agreement Thursday with public prosecutors in Brazil to avoid prosecution for forging two stolen cheques in 2008.
Trump's sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing
This week, jurors in a New York civil case said they believed that Donald Trump sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room in the 1990s -- making him the first U.S. president found liable by a jury in a sexual battery case. The panel awarded her $5 million in damages.
Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids' mom in triple murder trial
An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Is she a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, as prosecutors allege, or a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader, as the defence team claims?
'This has to stop,' PM Trudeau says after shooting of police east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
New fund aims to reimburse legal fees for victims of military sexual misconduct
The military's independent sexual misconduct support and resource centre is creating a new fund to help victims pay for legal services, defence officials said Thursday.
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
Canadian university researchers find 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
Tiny bats provide 'glimmer of hope' against a fungus that threatened entire species
White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006, a short bat flight from the Dorset, Vermont, colony. The fungus wakes bats from hibernation, sending them into the frigid, winter air in search of food. They die of exposure or starvation because the insect population is too sparse to support them that time of year.
Movie reviews: 'Blackberry' vividly recreates the story of friendship, betrayal and hubris that began our obsession with phones
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Blackberry,' 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' and 'The Mother'
Academy of Country Music Awards deliver honours to HARDY, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell spent a lot of time onstage early at the Academy of Country Music Awards, performing and then quickly collecting the night's first award, song of the year.
It's Eurovision time! Here's how the contest works and who to watch for
Sprinkle the sequins and pump up the volume: The 67th Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax on Saturday with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine in a competition that for seven decades has captured the changing zeitgeist of a continent.
Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO: 'She will be starting in 6 weeks'
Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called -- and it's a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks.
G7 talks focus on ways to fortify banks, supply chains as China accuses group of hypocrisy
Bank runs, cyber security and building more reliable supply chains to ensure economic security were among items on the agenda of closed-door financial talks Friday in Japan by the Group of Seven advanced economies.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in morning trading
Stocks are drifting Friday as a listless week on Wall Street appears to be heading toward a quiet close, even as big worries continue to roil under the surface.
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
Jannik Sinner cheered on by orange-clad fans during Italian Open victory
Attempting to become the first local man to win the Italian Open in nearly a half-century, Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in his opening match Friday.
Parliamentary hearing on Canada Soccer turns testy with Crooks' veracity questioned
Newly elected Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks went before the Heritage Committee on Thursday, telling MPs she sees an "opportunity to reset" the beleaguered governing body.
Longtime IOC member Dick Pound to be inducted in Canadian Squash Hall of Fame
Dick Pound, a longtime International Olympic Committee member and former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, headlines the Canadian Squash Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
Defending Indy 500 champ Marcus Ericsson back at Brickyard, seeking new contract
Marcus Ericsson spent most of his career trying to show he could win races. So when the 32-year-old Swede pulled into victory lane at last year's Indianapolis 500, he savored every moment of the seemingly endless victory lap.
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000 US, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).