Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout
Cash-strapped Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiraling inflation.
The dire outlook from economists and political analysts comes after the International Monetary Fund delayed the release of a crucial US$1.1 billion portion of a 2019 deal worth US$6 billion, on hold since December over Pakistan's failure to meet the terms. The latest round of the talks between Pakistan and the IMF concluded Friday with the fund recommending steps including imposing new taxes.
"The imposition of more taxes means tough days are ahead for the majority of the people in Pakistan who are already facing higher food and energy costs, but there is no other way out if Pakistan needs the IMF loans, and Pakistan desperately needs it," said Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a veteran economist.
The stalemate in talks between IMF and Pakistan was seen as a blow to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is struggling to avoid a default amid a worsening economic crisis and a surge in militant violence. Pakistan already is struggling with the recovery from record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people in summer 2022 and destroyed 2 million homes.
In January, dozens of countries and international institutions at a UN-backed conference in Geneva pledged more than US$9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, but economists and Pakistani officials say those funds will be given for the projects, and not in cash.
Since then, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that his experts were preparing to impose additional taxes and slash subsidies on electricity, gas and more to meet the deal's terms.
Haq, the economist, said Pakistan's inflation rate of 26% will jump to 40% after the imposition of new taxes. But, he said in an interview, "life will become more difficult for the common man if Pakistan fails to revive the IMF bailout without any further delay."
Officials say several friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had assured Sharif's government that they will financially help Islamabad -- but they too wanted Pakistan to complete the 2019 IMF program.
Imtiaz Gul, a senior Pakistani political analyst, said Sharif's government is likely to raise taxes on those who are already paying taxes.
"There is a need to broaden the tax base," he said, but raising taxes "will trigger an increase in the prices of all essential items."
The government insists that it will impose new taxes in such a way that poor people are not affected. The new taxes will be imposed on those who can afford to pay additional taxes to save the economy, the government said.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to slightly over US$2 billion. That's enough only to pay for imports for 10 days. Officials say Pakistan's talks with IMF will resume virtually later Monday or Tuesday. Sharif last week warned that Pakistan would have difficulty complying with the IMF's conditions.
Sharif's predecessor, Imran Khan -- now the opposition leader since his ouster through April's no-confidence in Parliament -- has been warning that Pakistan could face a Sri Lanka-like situation because of the deepening economic crisis. He has publicly warned that Pakistan could be blackmailed by the world community over the country's nuclear program if Pakistan defaults in the near future.
Khan insists his government was ousted under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
Canada
-
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
-
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
World
-
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
-
Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout
Cash-strapped and nuclear-armed Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiralling inflation.
-
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid
Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.
-
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
-
Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
-
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report
A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Politics
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Major parties support quick passage of Liberal bill delaying assisted dying expansion
All major parties in the House of Commons are signalling they will support a Liberal bill that would further delay the expansion of medically assisted dying to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
New federal telecom policy will require CRTC to enact rules to improve competition
The final version of a new telecom policy directive first unveiled by the federal government in May of last year is now in force.
-
Call of the wild? Hungarian research explores why your dog is prone to howling
Researchers in Budapest examined whether certain dog breeds are more prone to howling and if this had anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.
-
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Entertainment
-
How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna wasn't the only one shining bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
-
How Rihanna kept her feet on the ground, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII halftime show production designer Bruce Rodgers explains how Rihanna and her dancers were safely held aloft during the performance.
-
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.
Business
-
Indigo cyberattack highlights mounting sophistication of hackers: experts
A cybersecurity incident stretched into its fifth day at Indigo Books & Music Inc. on Monday, illuminating the growing risk of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and consumers.
-
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
-
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
Lifestyle
-
What's my type? An expert's take on choosing your match
While many people have an idea of the kind of person they would like to date, a Canadian study finds who we think is our 'type' doesn't always align with those we end up choosing.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Sports
-
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.
Autos
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.