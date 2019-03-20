Pakistan sentences Czech model to 8 years in drug trafficking case
Czech model Tereza Hluskova, centre, reacts after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:31AM EDT
LAHORE, Pakistan -- A Pakistani court has sentenced a 22-year-old Czech model to eight years and eight months in prison on charges of drug trafficking.
The court in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, sentenced Tereza Hluskova on Wednesday.
According to the court, Hluskova was arrested in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin in January 2018 at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Her lawyer, Sardar Asghar Dogar, says she will appeal.
Hluskova was convicted during a court appearance last week. Her sentence also includes an US$800 fine.
