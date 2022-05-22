Pakistan's defiant ex-premier calls for march on Islamabad

Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding

    After a Las Vegas practice wedding (no marriage license) with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony (with license) in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a fishing village known for its multicolored houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social