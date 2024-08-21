World

    • Pakistan police charge man with cyberterrorism over misinformation that led to riots in U.K.

    A police van burns as an unruly crowd clashed with police, July 30, 2024, in Southport, northwest England, near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class the day before. (Richard McCarthy/PA via AP) A police van burns as an unruly crowd clashed with police, July 30, 2024, in Southport, northwest England, near where three girls were stabbed to death in a dance class the day before. (Richard McCarthy/PA via AP)
    Share
    LAHORE, Pakistan -

    Pakistani police have arrested a man and charged him with cyberterrorism for his alleged role in spreading misinformation that led to widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month, a senior police investigator said Wednesday.

    The suspect was identified as Farhan Asif, 32, a freelance web developer, said Imran Kishwar, deputy inspector general of investigations in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province.

    The man is accused of spreading misinformation from YouTube and Facebook about the British teenage suspect in a stabbing attack that killed three girls and injured 10 other people July 29 at a dance class in Northwest England.

    The false information claimed that the suspect was a recently arrived asylum-seeker and had a name that suggested the teen was Muslim.

    After the misinformation led to a violent mob attacking a mosque near the site of the stabbing the next day, police took the unusual step of clarifying that the suspect was born in the U.K. It’s been widely reported in British media that his parents are from Rwanda and said to have Christian beliefs.

    Channel3 Now, an account on the X social media platform that purports to be a news channel, was one of the first outlets to report the false name, Ali Al-Shakati. A Facebook account for the channel said it is managed by people in Pakistan and the U.S.

    The site’s editor-in-chief posted an apology July 31 for “the misleading information published in a recent article on our website, Channel3 NOW. We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.”

    But the false reports were widely disseminated and are blamed for fueling more than a week of rioting that broke out across the United Kingdom and has led to more than 1,000 arrests.

    Authorities have blamed far-right agitators for stoking the violent unrest by continuing to spread misinformation and promoting the violent demonstrations online.

    At a news conference in the eastern city of Lahore, police said Asif was arrested at his house in the city for questioning.

    He said Asif has claimed that he was not the source of the misinformation but that he reposted it from social media.

    Police have handed over the case to the Federal Investigation Agency, which handles cases relating the cyberterrorism. It was unclear if Britain had requested his extradition.

    Melley reported from London.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News