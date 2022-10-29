Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

Saifullah Paracha at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. Pakistan's foreign ministry says Paracha, who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been released and returned to his home country. The ministry says Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, after spending more than 17 years in custody in the U.S. base in Cuba.(Counsel to Saifullah Paracha via AP)

