Pakistan learned to respond with 'iron hands' after deadly political violence, official says

FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social