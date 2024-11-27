World

    • Pakistan ends lockdown of its capital after Imran Khan supporters are dispersed by police

    Paramilitary soldiers stand guard along roadside to ensure security in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Paramilitary soldiers stand guard along roadside to ensure security in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
    ISLAMABAD, Pakistan -

    Authorities reopened roads linking Pakistan's capital with the rest of the country, ending a four-day lockdown, on Wednesday after using tear gas and firing into the air to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who marched to Islamabad to demand his release from prison.

    “All roads are being reopened, and the demonstrators have been dispersed," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

    Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the protest, and other demonstrators fled in vehicles when police pushed back against the rallygoers following clashes in which at least seven people were killed.

    The police operation came hours after thousands of Khan supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces.

    Traffic police officers remove a damaged vehicle left behind by supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, when security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse them, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

    Tension has been high in Islamabad since Sunday when supporters of the former prime minister began a “long march” from the restive northwest to demand his release. Khan has been in a prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

    Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested since Sunday.

    Bibi and leaders of her husband's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party fled to Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the party still rules.

    Khan, who remains a popular opposition figure, was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. 

