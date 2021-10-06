ISLAMABAD -- Officials say a powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken part of western Pakistan killing at least 11 people.

The quake early Thursday occurred 8 miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it was centered about 12 miles below the surface. The location is about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital that is near the Afghan border.

This is a developing story...