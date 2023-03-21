Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail in terrorism cases

Security personnel hold bulletproof shields to secure former Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre, after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Security personnel hold bulletproof shields to secure former Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre, after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

    A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a weeklong bail in two new cases in which he faces terrorism charges, officials said. The ruling gave the embattled ousted premier and now popular opposition leader another brief reprieve from arrest.

