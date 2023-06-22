Pakistan collects DNA samples from 200 families of those missing after migrant boat sank off Greece

Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) southwest of Athens, June 14, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, June 18 declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file) Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) southwest of Athens, June 14, 2023. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, June 18 declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants they were in sank off the Greek coast. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social