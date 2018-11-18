Painting found in Romania studied as possibly stolen Picasso
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 10:51AM EST
BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanian prosecutors are investigating whether a painting by Pablo Picasso that was snatched from a museum in the Netherlands six years ago has turned up in Romania.
Four Romanians were convicted of stealing Picasso's "Tete d'Arlequin" and six other valuable paintings from the Kunsthal gallery in Rotterdam.
One of them, Olga Dogaru, told investigators she burned the paintings in her stove to protect her son, the alleged leader of the 2012 heist. She later retracted the statement.
Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism said Sunday it was examining the circumstances of a painting a fiction writer said she found under a tree after receiving an anonymous tip.
The work, purported to be the stolen Picasso, was given to the Dutch embassy in Romania on Saturday.
