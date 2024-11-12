World

    • Painter Frank Auerbach, who fled the Nazis and became a major artist, dies at 93

    Frank Auerbach (Nicholas Sinclair / The National Gallery) Frank Auerbach (Nicholas Sinclair / The National Gallery)
    LONDON -

    Frank Auerbach, who fled Nazi Germany for Britain as a child and became one of the major artists of the 20th century, has died aged 93.

    Auerbach's gallery, Frankie Rossi Art Projects, said on Tuesday the artist died at his home in London the day before.

    Born in Berlin in 1931, Auerbach came to England in 1939 on one of the Kindertransport trains carrying Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Europe in the months before World War II. Both his parents died in the Holocaust.

    He attended a boarding school in England alongside other war orphans, and after studies at St. Martin's School of Art and the Royal College of Art in London, he devoted the remaining seven decades of his life to painting.

    He lived and worked in the same north London studio from 1954 until his death and, according to his gallery, worked 364 days a year.

    Along with the other "School of London" post-war artists including Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud and Leon Kossoff, he focused on figurative painting regardless of changing artistic fashions. Auerbach slathered canvasses in thick layers of paint to produce near-abstract but recognizable landscapes and brooding, occluded portraits.

    Auerbach exhibited his work from the 1950s but didn't gain fame for another 20 years. His first retrospective exhibition was at London's Hayward Gallery in 1978. He represented Britain at the 1986 Venice Biennale, winning the Golden Lion top prize. His most recent exhibition, Frank Auerbach: The Charcoal Heads, opened at London's Courtauld Gallery in February.

    In later life, his work commanded high prices. In 2023, "Mornington Crescent" -- one of many paintings inspired by the urban streets near his home -- sold at Sotheby's for US$7.1 million, a record for the artist.

    "We have lost a dear friend and remarkable artist but take comfort knowing his voice will resonate for generations to come," said Geoffrey Parton, director of Frankie Rossi Art Projects.

    Auerbach is survived by his son, Jacob Auerbach.

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

