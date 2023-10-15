Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low, ground offensive looms
Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' deadly attack.
Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,450 Palestinians have been killed and 9,200 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.
More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians, in Hamas' Oct. 7 assault. An estimated 150 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza. It's also the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.
The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would return to Israel on Monday after completing a frantic six-country tour through Arab nations aimed at preventing the fighting from igniting a broader regional conflict.
Fighting along Israel's border with Lebanon, which flared since the start of the latest Gaza war, intensified Sunday with Hezbollah militants firing rockets and an anti-tank missile, and Israel responding with airstrikes and shelling. The Israeli military also reported shooting at one of its border posts. The fighting killed at least one person on the Israeli side and wounded several on both sides of the border.
A spokeswoman for Hezbollah, Rana Sahili, said the increased fighting represents a "warning" and does not mean Hezbollah has decided to enter the war.
Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within two days, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the U.N. Gaza's sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 40-kilometre (25-mile) long territory following the Hamas attack.
In Nasser Hospital, in the southern town of Khan Younis, intensive care rooms are packed with wounded patients, most of them children under the age of 3. Hundreds of people with severe blast injuries have come to the hospital, where fuel is expected to run out by Monday, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, a consultant at the critical care complex.
There are 35 patients in the ICU who require ventilators and another 60 on dialysis. If fuel runs out, "it means the whole health system will be shut down," he said, as children moaned in pain in the background. "All these patients are in danger of death if the electricity is cut off."
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of pediatrics at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said it did not evacuate despite Israeli orders. There are seven newborns in the ICU hooked up to ventilators, he said. "We cannot evacuate, that would mean death for them and other patients under our care."
Patients keep arriving with severed limbs, severe burns and other life-threatening injuries. "It's frightening," he said.
Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the territory's largest, said it would bury 100 bodies in a mass grave as an emergency measure after its morgue overflowed, with relatives unable to bury their loved ones. Tens of thousands of people seeking safety have gathered in the hospital compound.
Gaza was already in a humanitarian crisis due to a growing shortage of water and medical supplies caused by the Israeli siege. With some bakeries closing, residents said they were unable to buy bread. Israel has also cut off water, forcing many to rely on brackish wells.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that Israeli officials told him they had turned the water back on in southern Gaza. Israel's minister of energy and water, Israel Katz, said in a statement that water had been restored at one "specific point" in Gaza, but did not give further details. Aid workers in Gaza said they had not yet seen evidence the water was back.
Israel has ordered more than 1 million Palestinians -- almost half the territory's population -- to move south. The military says it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in the north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels, bunkers and rocket launchers.
Hamas urged people to stay in their homes, and the Israeli military released photos it said showed a Hamas roadblock preventing traffic from moving south.
The U.N. and aid groups say the mass exodus within Gaza, along with Israel's complete siege, will cause untold human suffering. The World Health Organization said the evacuation "could be tantamount to a death sentence" for the more than 2,000 patients in northern hospitals.
About 500,000 people, nearly one quarter of Gaza's population, were taking refuge in United Nations schools and other facilities across the territory, where water supplies were dwindling, said Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the U.N.'s refugee agency. "Gaza is running dry," she said.
The military said Sunday that it would not target a specific route south for several hours, again urging Palestinians to leave the north en masse. The military offered two corridors and a longer window the day before. It says hundreds of thousands have already fled south.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says an estimated 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza in a single week.
The U.S. has been trying to broker a deal to reopen Egypt's Rafah crossing with Gaza to allow Americans and other foreigners to leave and humanitarian aid amassed on the Egyptian side to be brought in. The crossing, which was closed because of airstrikes early in the war, has yet to reopen.
Israel has said the siege will only be lifted when the captives are returned.
Hundreds of relatives of those captured by Hamas gathered outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv late Saturday, demanding their release.
"This is my cry out to the world: Please help bring my family, my wife and three kids," said Avihai Brodtz of Kfar Azza. Many expressed anger toward the government, saying they still have no information about their loved ones.
Hamas rocket attacks on Israel continued Sunday, spurring a broader evacuation from the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The city of about 34,000 people sits about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from Gaza and has been a frequent rocket target. "The kids are traumatized, they can't sleep at night," Yossi Edri told Channel 13 before boarding a bus.
The military said Sunday an airstrike in southern Gaza had killed a Hamas commander blamed for the killings at Nirim, one of several communities Hamas had attacked in southern Israel. Israel said it struck over 100 military targets overnight, including command centres and rocket launchers.
Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves and massed troops and tanks along the border with Gaza. Israelis living near the Gaza border, including residents of the town of Sderot, continued to be evacuated. Militants in Gaza have fired over 5,500 rockets since the hostilities erupted, many reaching deep into Israel, as Israeli warplanes pound Gaza.
Israeli officials said the goal of their Gaza offensive was to destroy Hamas.
"If Hamas thought we would fall apart, then no: We will tear Hamas apart," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Israel's Cabinet meeting Sunday.
Israeli officials gave no timetable for a ground invasion.
------
Kullab reported from Baghdad, Nessman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Julia Frankel and Amy Teibel in Jerusalem, Abby Sewell in Beirut and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
Israel ground offensive in Gaza 'pretty close,' Netanyahu adviser says
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground offensive in Gaza is 'pretty close' to unfolding, after a decision was taken to 'hit back and hit back hard,' according to a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Egypt's leader criticizes Israel's Gaza operation as the top U.S. diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Egypt's president criticized Israel's military operation in Gaza in a stern pushback Sunday to the United States as America's top diplomat extended his frenetic travels across the Mideast trying to prevent the war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict.
Palestinian mother fears for her children as she wonders about the future after evacuating Gaza City
Najla Shawa and her family are safe for now after fleeing their home in Gaza City, but she's worried she may never be able to return.
Canada
-
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
-
Friends and families mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends and family have confirmed that at least four Canadians were killed last weekend when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel.
-
Fire-ravaged N.W.T. hamlet asks for independent inquiry as it looks to rebuild
Enterprise, N.W.T., a community of about 100 people on the highway north of the Alberta boundary, lost 80 per cent of its structures. Local leaders are wondering why there was so much destruction.
-
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
World
-
6 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv continues drone counterstrikes
Six people have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine in the past 24 hours, local officials reported.
-
Biden and Democrats report raising US$71 million-plus for his 2024 race from July through September
President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than US$71 million for his reelection in the three months ending Sept. 30, a strong indication that party donors remain united behind him going into a 2024 race that may feature a rematch with Donald Trump.
-
Azerbaijan raises flag over the Karabakh capital to reaffirm control of the disputed region
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his nation's flag over the capital of Karabakh in a ceremony reaffirming Baku's control of the disputed region.
-
Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low, ground offensive looms
Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people run desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas' deadly attack.
-
Venice mayor orders halt to buses operated by company following second crash that injured 15
The mayor of Venice ordered an immediate stop to electric buses operated by La Linea company after a bus crashed in the Italian city, injuring 15 people. This is the company's second accident following the fiery Oct.3 collision that killed 21 people.
-
Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza. Medics fear for patients as Israeli ground offensive looms
Water has run out at UN shelters across Gaza as thousands packed into the courtyard of the besieged territory's largest hospital as a refuge of last resort from a looming Israeli ground offensive and overwhelmed doctors struggled to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
-
Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
-
NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals
Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Entertainment
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film record
Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' to a massive, first place debut between US$95 million and US$97 million in North America, AMC Theatres said Sunday.
Business
-
Canadian pot shops struggle amid competition, advertising rules and THC limits
Since Canada legalized recreational cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, retailers have learned that supply can be spotty, competition is fierce and not everything consumers crave is available in the legal market.
-
What Google's antitrust trial in the U.S. means for your search habits
If government regulators prevail against Google in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century, it's likely to unleash drastic changes that will undermine the dominance of a search engine that defines the internet for billions of people.
-
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 -- with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays.
Lifestyle
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Sports
-
IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.
-
Olympic president Thomas Bach urged by IOC members to extend term limit and seek 4 more years
Russia and China have done it for their heads of state. Now some International Olympic Committee members want to change term-limit rules and norms to keep their long-time leader in office.
-
Messi's Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November
Lionel Messi is evidently going back to China, after Inter Miami took advantage of not making the Major League Soccer playoffs by signing a deal to play two exhibitions there next month.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.