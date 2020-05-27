TORONTO -- Police in Pennsylvania allege that a woman told them she kept her dead grandmother in her freezer for 15 years because she needed the woman's Social Security money.

Pennsylvania State Police said officers were called to a home in Warrington Township, Pa. in February 2019 to a report of human remains found in a freezer.

Cynthia Black, the owner of the home, allegedly told police that she found her grandmother, Glenora Delahay, dead in their Ardmore, Pa. home in 2004, carried the remains to the basement and placed them in the freezer.

Black moved to Dillsburg, Pa. in 2007 and allegedly kept the body in the freezer during the move. She also used her grandmother’s Social Security cheques to pay for the mortgage on her new home, police alleged.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Black. She was arrested at her home a day later. She has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and abuse of a corpse.