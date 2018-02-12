Oxfam to meet with development officials amid Haiti scandal
This file photo shows an Oxfam store in London. (Nick Ansell/PA via AP, file)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 9:41AM EST
LONDON -- Oxfam officials are set to meet with Britain's international development secretary in a bid to retain government funding amid a deepening scandal over sexual misconduct by the charity's workers in Haiti.
Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt is demanding that Oxfam show moral accountability and provide full disclosure about the case. On Sunday she threatened to pull public funding from Oxfam unless the charity reveals everything it knows about allegations that some of staff used prostitutes, some of whom were minors, while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.
Oxfam has apologized unreservedly, but denied that it attempted to cover up the scandal.
Former International Development Secretary Priti Patel has said there is a "culture of denial" about exploitation and sexual abuse in the aid sector.
Press Release: Oxfam commits to improvements in aftermath of Haiti reports https://t.co/D6veANnnlh— Oxfam News Team (@oxfamgbpress) February 11, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 3 Malaysians held in death of Indonesian maid
- Puerto Rico officials say power back to most after blackout
- Workers find both data recorders at Russian plane crash site
- Oxfam to meet with development officials amid Haiti scandal
- 'If I can survive that, I can survive anything': How an iconic photo showed Vietnam War toll to America